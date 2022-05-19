JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72,439 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 650,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,553. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

