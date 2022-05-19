JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 942.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

EEMS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,265. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

