JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

FROG traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 40,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

