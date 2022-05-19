JMP Securities Trims Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Target Price to $70.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

ATLC opened at $35.12 on Monday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

