JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 710,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. JOANN has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

