JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.44 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, JOE has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $113.44 million and $10.21 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00866851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00448056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033312 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,080.52 or 1.59603788 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008724 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 268,255,120 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.