John Ederer Sells 1,135 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MODN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 242,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $807.92 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
