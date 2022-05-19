John Ederer Sells 1,135 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MODN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 242,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $807.92 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Model N by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Model N by 29.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Model N by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

