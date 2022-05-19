John H. Wright Acquires 50,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director John H. Wright bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,634,460.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.