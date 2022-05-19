Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,747 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $77,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.