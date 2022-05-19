Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.25.

JLL opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after buying an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

