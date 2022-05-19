JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.80

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.25) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

ING traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 585,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,811. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 963,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $9,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

