JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($145.83) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($157.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €160.44 ($167.13).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €114.05 ($118.80) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a one year high of €130.85 ($136.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €132.47.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

