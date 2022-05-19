JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $219,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average of $213.41. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.51 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

