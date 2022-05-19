JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $189.56 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $189,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.35.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

