JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $202.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Hologic worth $202,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

