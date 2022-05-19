JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of ResMed worth $206,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

