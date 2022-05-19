JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,393,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Copa by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Copa by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

