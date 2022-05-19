JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 190,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,881,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.37 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 34,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

