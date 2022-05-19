JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.31. 12,745,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,217,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

