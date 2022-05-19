JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. 12,654,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $352.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

