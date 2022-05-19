JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 122,276 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.95% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $231,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

