JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,510 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Genuine Parts worth $212,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.48 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

