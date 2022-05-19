JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 528,349 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.81% of Silgan worth $227,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.