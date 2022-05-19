JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Ulta Beauty worth $194,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $350.45 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $312.35 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.79 and its 200-day moving average is $387.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

