JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,445 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,013,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $243,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.