JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.13% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $192,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $141.73 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

