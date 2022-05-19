JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

URBN stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

