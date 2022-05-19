JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.26). Approximately 250,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 780,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,827.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($24,901.38).

