JT Stratford LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,650. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.02 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.