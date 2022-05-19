JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 1,108 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,142. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

