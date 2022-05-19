JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,376,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,077,961. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

