JT Stratford LLC Buys 52 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.