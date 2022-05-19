JT Stratford LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $325.90. 5,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.16 and its 200 day moving average is $391.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

