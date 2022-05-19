JT Stratford LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 554,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

VLO traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 5,433,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

