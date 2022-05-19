JT Stratford LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,979,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,031,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000.

BJAN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. 15,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,434. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88.

