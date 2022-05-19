JT Stratford LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SI traded down $6.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

