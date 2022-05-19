JT Stratford LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,338,000 after buying an additional 82,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.90. 27,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

