JT Stratford LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.51. 2,107,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.