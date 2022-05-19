JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,893. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.