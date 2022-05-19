JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 27,098,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,722,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

