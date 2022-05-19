JT Stratford LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.13. 61,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,976. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

