JT Stratford LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 24,837,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
