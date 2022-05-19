JT Stratford LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 24,837,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.