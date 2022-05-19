JT Stratford LLC Purchases 767 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.36. 38,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,324. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

