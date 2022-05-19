JT Stratford LLC Raises Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 498,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

