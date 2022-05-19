JT Stratford LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,984,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,289 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

