JT Stratford LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

DAL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 305,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,054,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

