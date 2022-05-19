JT Stratford LLC Sells 89 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

