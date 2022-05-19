K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

