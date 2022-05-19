Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

KPLT stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

