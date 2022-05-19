Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.38

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.37. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

